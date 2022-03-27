Ban on night flights for domestic airlines lifted

A ban imposed on night flights for domestic airlines has been lifted.

Director General and Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka Captain Themiya Abeywickrama has removed the decades old restriction imposed on domestic aviators with regards to flights between sunset to sunrise.

The ban was lifted with the approval of the State Minister of Aviation, D. V Chanaka,

The restriction had been imposed during the thirty year war in Sri Lanka.

“While the restriction was practical at the time, it has caused the domestic aviation industry undue burdens,” Abeywickrama said.

He further said that due to the night flying restriction, some operators had to provide their crew and passengers with unplanned overnight stays at destinations which was an added cost to the operators.

Abeywickrama further emphasized that though the restriction has been removed, the pilots and airplane operators must follow the rules applicable for night flying whenever operating between dusk to dawn. (Colombo Gazette)