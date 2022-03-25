Union Assurance among 10 Best Workplaces in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance 

Union Assurance has been recognised as a Best Workplace, ranking among the top 10 in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Industry in Sri Lanka. The accolade from the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute affirms the Company’s strong commitment to enriching its work culture and empowering team members. It was the first time that the GPTW Institute recognised companies under this category.

The Chief Executive Officer of Union Assurance, Jude Gomes expressed pride in receiving such a prestigious accolade. He said it was largely due to the many initiatives taken by the Company towards making it a truly great place to work with a meritocratic culture.

“We have always enhanced the working experience in innovative ways. This is reflected in our high levels of employee satisfaction and motivation, which in turn has boosted the Company’s performance,” he added.

According to Mr. Gomes, the GPTW Institute’s recognition demonstrates the Company’s commitment to being an engaging and enjoyable place to work. He thanked the staff for the support and cooperation extended towards creating a winning work culture.

“Our success revolves around a strong employee value proposition which aligns policies and practices to create a work environment that is engaging and allows for innovation,” he said. He further stated that there is much emphasis on empowering team members.

Mr. Gomes noted that the Company rapidly adapted digital means to work from home considering the health and safety of staff. “As a forward thinking insurer, we took prompt action to mitigate the impact on the staff and workspaces,” he said. Working from home is now widely practiced in the Company, with employees given flexible work hours. This has led to an outcome-driven culture.

“We are a winning organisation where employees can realise their full potential,” said the Chief People Officer, Imtiyaz Aniff. He stated that they value their people, and appreciate and reward them in various ways. These include new opportunities to learn and grow, a good work-life balance, and a culture that fuels creativity and innovation.

According to Mr. Aniff, it is the people who define the success of the organisation. He said that the Company has succeeded in creating a strong sense of belonging, togetherness, and purpose. “Our team spirit pervades the entire organisation, which has contributed greatly to our success as a leading life insurer in Sri Lanka,” he added.

The Company has taken many initiatives which include mentoring programmes, multiple talent development programmes, and employee recognition programmes that focus on people development and career success. Union Assurance has created a workplace culture that makes people empowered and engaged.

Union Assurance places much emphasis on the health and wellbeing of its people. This was evident in how it dealt with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. During this critical period, the Company ensured that team members were supported amidst the growing uncertainty and challenging circumstances. If a team member tested positive, assistance and guidance were promptly offered. This greatly relieved the fear and frustration they would have felt in such circumstances.

Free and confidential mental wellness support was provided by qualified professionals and consultants. A COVID-19 hotline was also introduced to give information and support on testing, consultation, and hospitalisation. Those who were diagnosed received wellness and care packages for themselves and their families, which helped calm the anxiety they felt.

Union Assurance regularly conducts health and wellbeing sessions covering various topics. It also organises Happy Hours – a virtual platform to engage with employees and their families to encourage fun at work. This is organised monthly to ease the confinement of working from home and bring employees closer to each other.

The Company has effectively adapted to the “new normal.” It has developed a number of engagement platforms for employees at the team, departmental and organisational levels. Despite working remotely, teams have been kept motivated and engaged. A perfect balance has been struck between work and play with digital town-halls for quarterly updates, and Happy Hour sessions to promote camaraderie, complete with fun and games.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalization of Rs. 17.3 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 49.8 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 228% as of December 2021. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With an Islandwide branch network and over 3,000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.