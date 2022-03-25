TNA and President strike deal on Tamil issues

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) today reached an agreement on issues related to the Tamil community.

The President agreed to release political detainees, address land issues and also work with the Tamil diaspora.

President Rajapaksa saod that as the leader of the entire nation, he will pay attention to all the citizens equally.

The President had talks with the Tamil National Alliance at the Presidential Secretariat, today.

At the meeting the President said that the Government is working on releasing suspects held in long-term detention, taking further action regarding suspects who have not been charged or prosecuted, the launch of a truth-finding mechanism, the amendment of the Prevention of Terrorism Act and resolving issues related to missing persons.

President Rajapaksa pointed out that the country can move towards development by further working together to achieve the objectives of the people of the country, including those who live in the North and the East.

TNA Leader R. Sampanthan said that he hopes to see the country moving towards prosperity with a political solution in a united Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Prof. G.L. Peiris, Chamal Rajapaksa and Ali Sabry also attended the talks. (Colombo Gazette)