Thondaman to meet GR and discuss issues faced by estate community

State Minister Jeevan Thondaman is to seek talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to discuss and resolve issues faced by the estate community.

Thondaman said that there are some issues faced by the estate community, which have not yet been resolved.

Among the issues are matters related to housing.

The State Minister and General Secretary of the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) said that he and his party will meet the President and seek a solution to their concerns.

Earlier, CWC sources had said that the party had lost confidence in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sources said that the CWC was irked over the president’s decision taken last year to ban the import of chemical fertilizer despite strong objections raised by the party.

CWC sources had told Daily Mirror that one of the main reasons the CWC boycotted the All Party Conference held this week, was because of the impact the fertilizer ban had on the estate community.

The CWC was also not happy with a number of other decisions taken by the President.

“The President is not listening to us. We have raised our concerns with the Prime Minister,” sources added.

The CWC leadership had discussed and decided to boycott the APC this week and communicated its decision to the President’s Office. (Colombo Gazette)