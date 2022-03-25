Ranjan pleads guilty in second contempt of court case

Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has pleaded guilty in the second contempt of court case.

Ramanayake, who was presented in court today, pleaded guilty to the charges.

In the first case, Ranjan Ramanayake was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment in January 2021 over charges of contempt of court.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has appealed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to free Ramanayake on humanitarian grounds.

The Opposition Leader said that Ramanayake was not jailed for theft, murder or rape but over the words he used. (Colombo Gazette)