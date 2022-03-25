PUCSL says 10-hour power cuts unlikely

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says a 10-hour power cut is unlikely from next week.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is expected to receive fuel to meet its requirement from tomorrow (Saturday).

He said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has assured the supply of adequate fuel stocks to the CEB for power generation.

As a result, the PUCSL said that a 10-hour power cut is unlikely from next week.

It was reported earlier that 10-hour power cuts are to be enforced from next week owing to a shortage of fuel and lack of rain to generate adequate electricity.

Power generation at the Kerawalapitiya power plant was temporarily suspended today owing to a lack of fuel.

According to reports, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had sought approval to implement 10 hour power cuts from next week.

The CEB is currently enforcing power cuts lasting between 4 and 6 1/2 hours. (Colombo Gazette)