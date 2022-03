Former State Minister Pandu Dias Bandaranaike was arrested today and remanded over an attempt to sell three elephant pearls for Rs. 10 million.

Five others were also arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) over the incident.

The STF had arrested the former State Minister at a guest house in Ampara.

A gem-like stone, a pistol and ammunition were also recovered while a luxury vehicle was also seized. (Colombo Gazette)