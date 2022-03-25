Bar Association files FR seeking solutions to crisis

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) today filed two fundamental rights applications on the present economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

The BASL said that the petitions were filed as an organisation committed to upholding the Rule of Law, Fundamental Rights, the Independence of the Judiciary and justice in Sri Lanka, in the public interest.

The applications filed by BASL President Saliya Pieris and Deputy President, Anura Meddegoda PC, Secretary, Rajeev Amarasuriya; Treasurer, Rajindh Perera; and the Assistant Secretary, Pasindu Silva were supported by Dr. K.Kangisavaran PC, Uditha Egalahewa PC, Suren Gnanaraj and Pulasthi Hewamanne and their juniors.

The Petitions have stated that they are compelled to come into court due to the severe shortages in essential goods and services, that are considered vital for the survival and existence of the citizens of the Republic in whom is guaranteed the fundamental right to equality, equal protection of the law and the right to life under the Constitution.

The Petitions also state that in view of the growing unrest and public protests witnessed across the island, that there is a substantial, real and grave threat of a break down in the law-and-order situation of the Country and a substantial threat to the Rule of Law, which should be addressed through timely and proportionate measures within the legal framework of the country.

The Petitions have sought a number of orders directing the Cabinet of Ministers to take steps in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)