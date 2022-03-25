Australian cricket team to tour Sri Lanka in June

The Australian men’s cricket team will tour Sri Lanka for a full series in June, 2022, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board said today.

The Australians will play 03 T20Is, 05 ODIs, and 02 Test Matches during the tour.

The tour starts with the T20I series and will be followed by the ODI and the Test Series, respectively.

The games will be played in Colombo, Kandy, and Galle.

“We are in for some exciting cricket, especially considering that an Australian tour to Sri Lanka is taking place after 5 years, since last time they toured Sri Lanka,’’ Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket said.

“The T20 Series will help our preparations for the T20i World Cup, whilst the Test and ODI segments are also competitions of immense value for us, as we aim to move through the ICC World Test Championship rankings and also gearing up for the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023,’’ De Silva added. (Colombo Gazette)