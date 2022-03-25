Air Force denies importing Land Rover for Commander 

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Sri Lanka Air Force has denied claims that a Land Rover Defender has been imported for the personal use of Air Force Commander, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana.

Documents were leaked on social media indicating that the Air Force had imported the jeep and that it was to be used by the Air Force Commander.

While confirming that the jeep was imported, the Air Force however insisted that it was to be used by the Sri Lanka peacekeeping unit in Africa.

Sri Lanka Air Force Spokesperson Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe told Daily Mirror that the vehicle was imported by following the approved procedure.

Documents posted on social media showed that the vehicle was imported under the Air Force Commander’s name.

Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe explained that all vehicles imported for the Air Force are imported under the name of the Air Force Commander, as is the normal procedure.

He said that the vehicle was imported to meet a requirement of the Sri Lankan troops in Central Africa.

Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe also said that once the vehicle is assessed by the relevant officials in Central Africa, the UN will pay for the vehicle in US Dollars.

“We are bringing in much needed forex by procuring equipment for the UN peacekeeping operations,” the Air Force Spokesman said.

He said that the procurement is approved by all the relevant government agencies in Sri Lanka and is very transparent.