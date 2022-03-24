Sixteen Sri Lankan migrants detected inside truck in Romanian border

Sixteen Sri Lankan migrants have been detected inside a truck in the Romanian border.

The migrants from Sri Lanka were among 38 people discovered in the last 24 hours, while trying to leave the country illegally hidden in a semi-trailer truck and two minibuses driven by Romanians and checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, Agerpres reported.

The minibuses, registered in Romania, were driven by two men aged 33 and 42, respectively, and during the border checks, migrants were found hiding in specially arranged spaces between the cargo compartment and the rear seat of the passenger compartment intended for people.

“Inside the two compartments were hidden 16 citizens from Sri Lanka, aged between 22 and 51, who entered the country legally on the basis of personal documents. A few minutes later, at the same border crossing, a Romanian citizen behind the wheel of a car registered in Italy, accompanied by a citizen of Sri Lanka, presented himself for the formalities in order to leave the country. Based on the risk analysis, the physical control of the car was carried out, and inside it were discovered the luggage and identity documents of the persons hidden in the two means of transport mentioned above,” the Arad Border Police said.

On Thursday morning, 22 other migrants were found hidden in a semi-trailer truck driven by a 38-year-old Romanian also in Nadlac II. (Colombo Gazette)