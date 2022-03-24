Sajith says conspiracy behind APC has emerged

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says a conspiracy behind the All Party Conference (APC) held this week has now emerged.

He said the Government has also now made public the conspiracy behind the conference.

Premadasa expressed these views in Parliament today after Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage claimed that a few Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs are set to join United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Aluthgamage said that he knows the names of the MPs who will join Wickremesinghe.

He alleged that 10 SJB MPs have already confirmed they will join the UNP.

The SJB had boycotted the All Party Conference held at the President’s House this week. (Colombo Gazette)