North Korea tests banned intercontinental missile

The US and South Korea have said some of those tests, which Pyongyang claimed were satellite launches, were in fact trials of parts of an ICBM system.

Thursday’s missile appeared to be newer and more powerful than the one North Korea fired five years ago, reaching an altitude of more than 6,000km (3,730 miles), according to Japanese officials.

South Korea’s military responded with five missile tests of its own, from land, sea and air. The United States condemned the North for a “brazen violation” of UN Security Council resolutions.

“The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilising actions,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.