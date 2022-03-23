The Aluth Pola – Fundraiser for Justice for Animals

Justice for Animals is a registered non-profit animal welfare charity whose core program is rabies eradication through humane population control (spay-neuter-vaccinate-treat-feed) with a goal to reduce starving, injured, homeless dogs and cats. It is also a community service program meeting the needs of low-income rural communities who have no access to veterinary services.

To create awareness to the public and to raise funds to meet the above needs, Justice for Animals has organised The Aluth Pola – a market for a cause. This will be held on Sunday 27th March from 10.00am – 6.00pm at Body Bar located down Jawatte Avenue.

The March 2022 Aluth Pola features more than 30 home businesses, most of which are run by women, and a children’s charity, the Rehabilitation Centre for the Communication Impaired (RCCI).

Vendors will be selling many unique and exciting products. Plants, food, baked goods, lamprais, books, jewellery, art, clothing, educational toys, and bath products.

Adding to the lineup there will be two Q&A stalls featuring Terunie Senanayake of Pet’iquette Certified Dog Trainer and Behaviourist, as well as environmentalist, Alina Fernando. Terunie will help you on how to understand you fur-buddy more and give pointers on training them with the basic things.

Additionally, the Aluth Pola venue host Body Bar gym is sponsoring a mini raffle with five prizes of 1 month memberships. Raffle tickets are available at the Body Bar reception and the final draw will be held at the event on the 27th March.

Justice for Animals has spay-neutered 7,165 dogs and cats, vaccinated 10,988, and treated 12,015 in 2020/2021 providing one of the largest spay-neuter-vaccinate-treat programs by a Sri Lankan Animal Welfare Group.