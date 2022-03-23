Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series in Sri Lanka

Samsung, Sri Lanka’s most trusted smartphone brand, unveiled its most premium flagships – Galaxy S22 Series – in Sri Lanka at an exclusive media event.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G combines the unrivalled power of the Note series and the iconic S-Pen with the pro-grade camera and performance of the S series to set the new standard for premium smartphones. Built with a bold, sustainably conscious design, Galaxy S22 5G has dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make every moment epic.

“With the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, we are rewriting the rules of innovation and pushing the limits of what a smartphone can do. For the first time, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will bring together the best of Galaxy Note & S Series. Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G comes with a built-in S Pen, advanced Nightography capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day, making it our most powerful Ultra device yet. The Galaxy S22 Series is designed for creating content, advanced video capturing, editing and sharing capabilities that will truly make your everyday epic,” said Mr. Kevin SungSu YOU, Managing Director, Samsung Sri Lanka.

The built-in S Pen in Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is the fastest, most responsive S Pen we have ever made. With 70% lower latency, you can write and draw more naturally on your S22 Ultra’s expansive screen, and explore apps in new ways. With the S Pen, the S22 Ultra 5G embraces the legacy of the Note while opening up new ways to be creative and get things done. The result is a mobile experience unlike any before.

With seamlessly integrated camera lenses and a sleek metal frame that creates a mirrored effect, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G represents the best of cutting edge design. Luxurious glass and haze finishing adds an elegant touch to S22 Ultra’s reimagined linear, floating layout – complete with Galaxy Note’s iconic sharp angles.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G lets you capture footage that is instantly post-worthy – in any lighting conditions. Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is built with a 2.4um pixel sensor – Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever, so you can shoot great photos and videos. The S22 Ultra’s advanced Super Clear Glass lens helps you take smoother and clearer night time videos without flares. With the video Auto Framing, your camera always captures exactly who you want, whether that’s one person or ten. Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G comes with quadruple-lens camera with 100X Space Zoom and powerful dual-tele lens making it Samsung’s most powerful camera.

Galaxy S22 Series are packed with new AI supported features like Portrait mode & Auto Framing, which can make all photos & videos look professional. The Galaxy S22 series comes with Expert RAW app to deliver a DSLR-like experience. With the ability to save photos in RAW format up to 12bit HDR, you can take more control over your edits with more of your images’ data. And just like a DSLR camera, you can brighten or darken your photos with ISO settings and shutter speed, adjust white balance to make your photo more warm or cool, and manually focus on your desired subject to get your images looking exactly the way you want.

Galaxy S22 Series comes with the latest 4nm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform in India which powers Samsung’s most advanced AI and ML processing. It also features Wi-Fi 6E, up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6 so that you can enjoy unrivaled performance on all your most-used apps, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working. All that power runs on Galaxy S22 Ultra’s powerful battery, which gives you more than a full day of use in a single full charge. S22 Ultra 5G also support 45W super-fast charging, so you can record more than 50 minutes of video – after a 10-minute charge.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G comes with immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that produce a peak brightness of 1,750nits to bring everything to life in stunning detail. Galaxy S22 5G comes equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, designed for the best in gaming and watching. Galaxy S22 5G comes with premium 6.1-inch display and Galaxy S22+ 5G sports 6.6-inch display. Galaxy S22 5G has a peak brightness of 1,300nits while Galaxy S22+ 5G and S22 Ultra 5G features a peak of 1,750nits.

Availability and Pricing

The Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (12/256 GB) will be available for purchase in the colors Phantom Black, Burgundy and Green at the price of LKR 414,999, while the Galaxy S22 5G (8/256GB) will be available in the colors Phantom Black, Pink Gold, Phantom White and Green for a price of LKR 299,999. Consumers who purchase Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G or Galaxy S22 5G will also receive 100 GB offer for 6 months on OneDrive, 3 months Spotify premium subscription and a 2-month premium offer on Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe Creative Cloud Express.

Consumers in Sri Lanka can purchase their S22 5G Series, at island-wide authorized dealers of John Keells Office Automation and Softlogic Mobile Distribution which can be easily identified by the Samsung logo placed outside the shop. It is also available at authorized partners; Softlogic Retail, Singer, Singhagiri and Damro, Network Partners Dialog and Mobitel, and via the online portals; Samsung EStore (samsungsrilanka.lk), MySoftlogic.lk, Daraz.lk, Keellssuper.com and Kapruka.com

Always at your Service, wherever, whenever. Enjoy peace of mind when you choose to buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The interactive diagnostics and optimization on the Samsung Members app make it easy to tune up the performance of your devices, while our helpline lets you troubleshoot problems when you need the extra support

In Sri Lanka, Samsung has been recognized as the ‘Most Loved Electronics Brand’ for three consecutive years by Brand Finance Lanka’s review of the country’s most valuable brands. As Sri Lanka’s No.1 smartphone brand, Samsung’s customer base in the country spans across all age groups, particularly the Gen Z and Millennial segments.