President tells All Party Conference he is committed to seek a solution

By Easwaran Rutnam

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told the All Party Conference today that he is committed to seek a solution to the current crisis.

He dismissed claims that the conference is an attempt to gain political mileage.

The President appealed to the political parties that boycotted the conference today to attend future talks.

Rajapaksa said that the Government and opposition have a responsibility to address the current crisis.

He said he is also willing to consider proposals from the political parties that boycotted the conference today.

The President also apologised to former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after the latter raised concerns over some comments made by Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal during the conference.

Cabraal had blamed the former Government for the current economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe took offence at the statement being made when all parties were trying to discuss a solution to the crisis.

He also insisted that he does not see attending the talks as a defeat faced by those who boycotted the conference.

The former Prime Minister said that his intention is to try and work with those who boycotted the conference as well and get them to participate in the process to find a solution. (Colombo Gazette)