President tells All Party Conference he is committed to seek a solution

By Easwaran Rutnam
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told the All Party Conference today that he is committed to seek a solution to the current crisis.
He dismissed claims that the conference is an attempt to gain political mileage.
The President appealed to the political parties that boycotted the conference today to attend future talks.
Rajapaksa said that the Government and opposition have a responsibility to address the current crisis.
He said he is also willing to consider proposals from the political parties that boycotted the conference today.
The President also apologised to former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after the latter raised concerns over some comments made by Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal during the conference.
Cabraal had blamed the former Government for the current economic crisis.
Wickremesinghe took offence at the statement being made when all parties were trying to discuss a solution to the crisis.
He also insisted that he does not see attending the talks as a defeat faced by those who boycotted the conference.
The former Prime Minister said that his intention is to try and work with those who boycotted the conference as well and get them to participate in the process to find a solution. (Colombo Gazette)
You have a government formed by a bunch of criminals who should be in jail not running a country. Naturally they continue to plunder the country and mismanage the economy creating black market economies free all their criminal friends from prosecution while pardoning those who were prosecuted.
Get their catchers to profit off a batch of our own International Sovereign Bonds.
Profit off the pandemic by selling overpriced testing kits and taking massive kickbacks on vaccinations.
Intentionally crashing the economy.
All these criminals need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and held accountable.
The citizenry refuse to pay up for the money they stole by paying more tax. Prosecute them and seize their assets and freeze their bank accounts and bring that money back to Sri Lanka.
If you are committed, remove your unqualified and inexperienced brother from finance minister. Stop being shame for education and knowledge.