The National People’s Power (NPP) today garnered mass support at a rally staged in Nugegoda to push for change in the country.

NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, speaking at the rally, said that there is a strong call for the Rajapaksas to go home.

Dissanayake said that the Rajapaksas will be removed from power.

He also said that mass support is building towards the NPP around the country.

He urged NPP supporters not to resort to violence but to push for change peacefully. (Colombo Gazette)