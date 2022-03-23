Mahinda thanks Modi for crucial support

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the crucial support extended to Sri Lanka.

He especially thanked India for the USD 1 Billion credit line offered to Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka recently signed a US$ 1 billion credit line deal.

The agreement was signed during the visit to New Delhi by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

The 1 billion USD Line of Credit is to purchase essential items, which is part of the four-pillar bilateral economic cooperation concept. (Colombo Gazette)