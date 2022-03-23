Government defends going ahead with development projects

The Government today defended its decision to go ahead with a number of development projects during the Covid pandemic.

Highways Minister Johnston Fernando told Parliament today that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had advised the Government to go ahead with the highway projects.

As a result, the Minister said the Government was able to complete the construction of the new Kelani bridge.

If not, he says completing construction of the new Kelani bridge would have taken another two years.

Similarly, the Minister said that the Government took a policy decision to go ahead with other development projects as well during the pandemic.

He said that if the development projects were suspended because of Covid then the opposition would have accused the Government of not doing anything.

Most development projects have now been suspended because of the economic crisis.

Johnston Fernando said that the dollar crisis has resulted in a gas and fuel shortage in the market.

The Minister said that the Government is confident of addressing that issue soon. (Colombo Gazette)