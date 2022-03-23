Dr. Shafi to get salary arrears and allowances

Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen, who was sent on compulsory leave from May, 2019, over allegations of performing illegal sterilization operations, will receive his salary arrears and allowances, the Attorney General’s Department informed court today.

The doctor from the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital had been sent on compulsory leave in 2019 after being accused of blocking the fallopian tubes of mothers, amassing wealth in an illegal manner, and maintaining links with a terrorist organisation.

However, the Criminal Investigations Department had later informed court that there was no evidence to prove the allegations made against Dr. Shafi Sihabdeen.

Dr. Shafi filed a writ application and the matter was taken up by court today.

The Attorney General’s Department told the court that his basil salary arrears, cost of living allowance, and interim allowances for the period during which he was on compulsory leave, will be paid.

The CID had said earlier that 13 mothers out of 147 mothers who had complained were produced before an expert committee, but only two of them were eligible to be examined further. The CID said the other 11 complaints were found to be false. (Colombo Gazette)