Basil refuses to make IMF draft document public

By Easwaran Rutnam
Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa today refused to make public a draft document submitted to the Government by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The Finance Minister told the All Party Conference today that Sri Lanka has received a draft report from the IMF and that the Government is in the process of proposing appropriate changes.
He said the draft cannot be submitted to Parliament and only the final report will be made public.
The Finance Minister was responding to a statement made by United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe that the IMF had submitted a report to Sri Lanka.
Wickremesinghe said he was told the IMF had submitted a report and if so then the report must be tabled in Parliament.
However, the Finance Minister clarified that only a draft had been submitted. (Colombo Gazette)
Prosecute the criminals before they destroy our country…
Reveal your identity before calling ‘Sri Lanka is your home’. You can be an Indian, or Tamil diaspora or American CIA.
Basil Rajapaksa has been saying that he hasn’t received a report from the IMF. During the conversation with Ranil he has admitted that he has received a draft. Basil Rajapaksa doesn’t believe draft is a form of report.
Now you know why Sri Lanka has been screwed by the Rajapaksas.