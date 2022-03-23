Basil refuses to make IMF draft document public

By Easwaran Rutnam

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa today refused to make public a draft document submitted to the Government by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Minister told the All Party Conference today that Sri Lanka has received a draft report from the IMF and that the Government is in the process of proposing appropriate changes.

He said the draft cannot be submitted to Parliament and only the final report will be made public.

The Finance Minister was responding to a statement made by United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe that the IMF had submitted a report to Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe said he was told the IMF had submitted a report and if so then the report must be tabled in Parliament.

However, the Finance Minister clarified that only a draft had been submitted. (Colombo Gazette)