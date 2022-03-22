US delegation led by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs arrives in Sri Lanka

United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland arrived in Colombo today with an interagency delegation for meetings with the Government of Sri Lanka, as well as business and civil society leaders.

Other senior members of the interagency delegation include Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Amanda Dory.

Under Secretary Nuland and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Gamini Lakshman Peiris will co-chair the 4th U.S.-Sri Lanka Partnership Dialogue which will address strengthening democratic institutions, human rights, sustainable economic development, mitigating climate change, deepening trade and investment ties, regional security, and educational cooperation.

Under Secretary Nuland, Ambassador Chung, and the U.S. delegation will meet with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to discuss the challenges posed by the global pandemic and ways to strengthen the U.S.-Sri Lankan partnership.

Under Secretary Nuland and the U.S. delegation will also meet with representatives of civil society and the private sector to discuss their key roles in creating an environment in which all Sri Lankans can thrive. (Colombo Gazette)