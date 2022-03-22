Supreme Court determines Surcharge Tax Bill not illegal

The Supreme Court has determined that the Surcharge Tax Bill is not illegal.

The Supreme Court has informed the Speaker of Parliament that the Bill was challenged in the Supreme Court in terms of Article 121(1) of the Constitution.

On an overall consideration of the provisions of the Bill, the Supreme Court had arrived at the conclusion that neither the Bill nor any of its provision is inconsistent with Article 12 or Article 13 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court further states that in the circumstances the Bill entitled “Surcharge Tax” can be validly passed by a simple majority of the Legislature.

The Speaker has ordered that the determination of the Supreme Court be printed in the Official Report of today’s proceedings of the House. (Colombo Gazette)