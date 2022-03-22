Sri Lanka to seek foreign technical assistance before IMF talks

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka is to seek foreign technical assistance before talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that the Government has taken a policy decision to seek the assistance of the IMF.

He told reporters today that the Economic Council appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will give advise on the talks to be held with the IMF.

The Minister also said that a company will be hired on a long term basis to provide technical assistance.

He said that a committee headed by Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris will be involved in the process to recruit the company.

“We have to hire somebody in relation to the technical matters,” he said.

The Minister was responding to a question raised on reports that Sri Lanka is to recruit a US based company to provide technical assistance on debt restructuring. (Colombo Gazette)