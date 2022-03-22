SJB alleges move by Government to sell Sri Lanka’s airspace

The Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) alleged that there was a move by the Government to sell Sri Lanka’s airspace.

SJB parliamentarian Nalin Bandara Jayamaha said that a Cabinet paper had been put forward in this regard.

He alleged that the Government is considering selling a portion of Sri Lanka’s airspace for USD 29 million.

Jayamaha told Parliament the Government has already sold local assets and is now looking at selling Sri Lanka’s airspace.

He demanded that Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa be summoned to Parliament in order to be questioned on the matter. (Colombo Gazette)