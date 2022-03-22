PTA Amendment Bill passed with amendments

The Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament with amendments today.

The Bill was passed in the second reading with 86 MPs voting for and 35 voting against it.

Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris presented the Bill with amendments to Parliament today.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M.A Sumanthiran and National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake called for a vote after the second reading.

Dissanayake said the Bill falls short of the expectations of his party.

Professor G.L Peiris said the Bill is an urgent Bill and will be replaced later by a comprehensive legislation.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya voted with the TNA and NPP against the Bill.

