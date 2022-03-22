New Zealand High Commissioner holds talks with Maithripala Sirisena

The New Zealand High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Michael Appleton held talks with former President Maithripala Sirisena today.

Appleton said that he discussed Sri Lanka – New Zealand relations, including during his Presidential term (2015-2020), current economic and political conditions in Sri Lanka, and reconciliation and corruption issues.

The High Commissioner also met this afternoon with the Secretary to the Prime Minister, Anura Dissanayake.

They discussed Sri Lanka – New Zealand cooperation, the economic situation in Sri Lanka, New Zealand’s history of state sector reform and national reconciliation issues.

The High Commissioner also this week met the Executive Director Jehan Perera and the team at the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka.

They discussed the role of NGOs in Sri Lanka, issues of reconciliation and devolution, language policy, and Sri Lankans accessing their human rights. (Colombo Gazette)