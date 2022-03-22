Military deployed to CPC fuel stations

By Easwaran Rutnam

The military has been deployed to fuel stations operated by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

The Army said that troops have been deployed to monitor the distribution of fuel.

Long queues continue to be seen at fuel stations across the country as the fuel crisis continues.

The rush to purchase fuel has also resulted in minor incidents of violence at some fuel stations.

The Government says a smooth distribution of fuel is expected at most fuel stations with fuel arriving from India.

Sri Lanka has secured a large stock of fuel from India under a credit line and the stocks have already begun to arrive in the country. (Colombo Gazette)