Italy and Sri Lanka to sign deal to transfer convicts

Italy and Sri Lanka are to sign an agreement to transfer convicts from the respective countries.

The Transfer of Offenders’ Act No. 5 of 1995 carries the provisions for transferring any convicted individual who has been convicted in a court of law in Sri Lanka, imposed a penalty, and put behind bars in the individuals’ relevant country so that the person can take the punishment thereof.

The Act carries the provisions to accept any Sri Lankan convicted in another country.

In order to implement the provision, it is compulsory to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding between Sri Lanka and the relevant country.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers have approved a resolution furnished by the Minister of Justice to sign an agreement between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of Italy to exchange such convicted individuals. (Colombo Gazette)