GoHomeRajapaksas now trending in Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

The hashtag #GoHomeRajapaksas is now trending in Sri Lanka.

Earlier the #GoHomeGota and #GoHomeGota2022 was trending in Sri Lanka.

A #WeAreWithGota campaign was also launched on social media to counter the #GoHomeGota campaign.

The campaign was launched to support President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as pressure mounts for the Government to resign over the current economic crisis.

Several Government politicians, artistes and media personalities, had also tweeted in support of the #WeAreWithGota campaign.

The hashtag #GoHomeRajapaksas is now trending as the public continue to express anger against the Rajapaksa regime over the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)