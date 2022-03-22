GoHomeRajapaksas now trending in Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam
The hashtag #GoHomeRajapaksas is now trending in Sri Lanka.
Earlier the #GoHomeGota and #GoHomeGota2022 was trending in Sri Lanka.
A #WeAreWithGota campaign was also launched on social media to counter the #GoHomeGota campaign.
The campaign was launched to support President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as pressure mounts for the Government to resign over the current economic crisis.
Several Government politicians, artistes and media personalities, had also tweeted in support of the #WeAreWithGota campaign.
The hashtag #GoHomeRajapaksas is now trending as the public continue to express anger against the Rajapaksa regime over the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)
“Condominium property market remains resilient: CBSL survey” FT Sri Lanka.
Condominium property market will be crashed as crackdown on Black-money moves ahead…
Black money invested it these properties will be used to track down who’s black money was used to buy up these condominiums.
Party is about to end for the criminals as the citizenry are coming for them…
They are busy making Sri Lanka another state of India to avoid prosecution…
Guarantee of family dynastic politics and all. Sovereign nation thrown out of the window.
Who needs Diaspora, NGO, 5 eyes, LTTE, Traitors and the many labels these criminals use to slander and silence their critics when they are the true traitors of Sri Lanka who have given Sri Lanka to Criminals like themselves and those around them…
The question is can Sri Lanka rid itself of the criminals that have seized the state??
If these criminals are not prosecuted and held accountable there is no hope for the country.