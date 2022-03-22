EDEX Expo Returns Post Pandemic as EDEX Hybrid Expo 2022

EDEX Expo, Sri Lanka’s Premier and Largest Education Exhibition and Job Fair, returns after a break due to the pandemic, in a new and contemporary format, as a Hybrid Expo, on the 26th & 27th of March 2022 at the Royal MAS Arena, Colombo 07 and online, as a Virtual Expo. Dr Sunil Jayantha Nawaratne, Director General – National Institute of Education (NIE) will be the Chief Guest and ceremoniously open the event for its 18th edition.

Originating in the year 2004, the EDEX Expo has transformed from being a school career fair to a renowned global name in the education sector, continuing its mission to empower Sri Lankan youth to be globally competitive and reach the pinnacle of achievement. The EDEX Hybrid Expo takes it one step further, incorporating the latest technology, to adapt to the times and prevalent social requirements.

Leveraging on cutting edge technology, the virtual expo will offer a futuristic experience for students to explore their educational and career choices from the comfort and safety of their homes. EDEX has partnered with prominent Indian based technology service provider ‘Floor’, who has conducted several successful virtual events across the globe.

Built on the state-of-the-art software-as-a-service platform, Floor’s virtual solution enables one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-many interactions and is fully compatible with PCs, laptops, tabs and mobile devices, without requiring to download any app. EDEX virtual stall holders will have access to 3 audio visual rooms to connect with students, while also being able to publish videos, static ads, course content and promotions in the virtual stall space.

The EDEX Hybrid Expo 2022 will encompass a platform of both local and global key post-secondary educational stakeholders, comprising of over 47 education exhibition booths, representing a mix of local and foreign universities and institutes. International presence will be enhanced with the participation of a number of reputed institutes from countries such as Canada, France, Japan and Pakistan.

The Expo will continue to also feature the Job Fair, Careers, Entrepreneur Zone, as well as its community-based projects under the banners of EDEX Nenapahana and EDEX Sithuwam. The EDEX Job Fair creates a conduit between job providers and seekers and will comprise stalls of reputed and leading corporates, representing many important segments in the economy. EDEX Careers will conduct Seminars by leading Career Professionals, Psychometric Tests and one-to-one counselling sessions on Career Guidance and facing interviews etc.

The above event has been endorsed by the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Labour.

The Strategic Partners of the event are The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and the Employers Federation of Ceylon (EFC).

The event’s esteemed sponsor in the Platinum category for the third time is Sri Lanka Technological Campus (SLTC). Gold Sponsors of the Expo are CINEC Campus, Nawaloka College of Higher Studies, Java Institute for Advanced Technology, Imperial College of Business Studies & UTS College of Sri Lanka. Silver Sponsors are ACBT Middlesex University, IMC Education / AIC Campus, Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing. Job fair principal sponsor will be Careers 360. The Telecommunications Partner will be Sri Lanka Telecom PLC & the PR Partner will be PR Wire.

EDEX welcomes all aspiring youth who would be the next generation of leaders to take this country forward, to visit the EDEX Expo and make the most of the vast array of opportunities available to them, for their personal and professional development.

The exhibition will be open to the public Free of Charge from 09 .30 am to 6.00pm on the 26th & 27th March 2022, in Colombo at the Royal College MAS Arena and online via the link http://edexonline.floor.bz/. Pre-registration for the event can be done on https://registration.edex.lk/, for quick and convenient entry. The physical expo is being held with MOH approval and following all health and safety guidelines.