William and Kate dance and taste chocolate during day two of Belize tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been dancing with locals and sampling chocolate at a cocoa farm as they explored Belize.
“They were shaking their waists like nobody’s business,” said Laura Cacho, a local festival organiser who danced with William.
On the second day of their Caribbean tour, the royals visited the Che ‘il chocolate farm
They ground cacao nibs, before the future king jokingly asked for a job.
The duke and duchess were rewarded with a taste of the products at the family-run cocoa farm in the village of Maya Center in southern Belize, with Catherine admitting their children would be “jealous”.
The duke and duchess later showed off their moves on the dancefloor as they experienced the culture of the Garifuna community in the coastal village of Hopkins.
Ms Cacho, 57, said it was a “pleasure” to dance with William.
“He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me.
“Kate was excellent as well and definitely has Garifuna culture in her.”
Earlier, during the trip to the cocoa farm, the royal couple learnt first-hand about the work that goes into producing the chocolate.
William, 39, who had been pounding away with a mortar and pestle made from volcanic rock, quipped about swapping his royal day job for one on the farm, asking the owner, Julio Saqui: “Do you take apprentices?
“Can I come and work for you? It’s my kind of thing.”
The duke and duchess were shown cocoa trees laden with fruit, with Catherine, 40, asking the owner’s brother, Narcisio, how often they are harvested.
As they took a break from the blistering sun under a marquee, the royal couple heard from Narcisio about the importance of the cocoa bean. (Courtesy BBC)