Sri Lanka in talks with China for US$2.5 billion credit support

China is considering offering a US$1.5 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka and a decision is expected soon, a top Chinese official said on Monday (Mar 21), as part of efforts to help the island nation amid its worst economic crisis in decades.
The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong told reporters the two sides were also discussing a separate loan of up to US$1 billion which the Sri Lankan Government had requested.
He added that the South Asian nation was offered a loan of US$500 million from the China Development Bank on Mar 18.
Sri Lanka has to repay about US$4 billion worth of debt this year, including a US$1 billion international sovereign bond maturing in July. But its reserves dipped to US$2.31 billion as of end February, down around 70 per cent from two years ago.
The country is also struggling to make payments for imports of essentials such as fuel and medicines and enforcing nationwide power cuts due to a lack of fuel for power generation.
“We believe our ultimate goal is to solve the problem but there may be different ways to do so,” Qi said in response to questions on possible restructuring of the Chinese loans.
China is Sri Lanka’s fourth biggest lender, behind international financial markets, the Asian Development Bank and Japan. (Courtesy Reuters)
Honestly, I don’t know how you sit in front of others and ask loans without feeling any shame or guilt about your foolish leadership.
Sri Lankans have no hope, until they stop entertaining the western countries values(bullshit).
The Five Eyes countries ripped off continents from Aboriginal people of North America and Australasia to have enormous resources. They can enjoy easy life, but if you live the same life you will go bankrupt.
You will end up with nothing, if you entertain religious leaders and live a lazy life. Sri Lankan leaders can’t understand why China does not entertain the Dalai Lama. Sri Lanka leaders do everything opposite by thinking they are wise then Chinese, but they never fail to carry their begging bowl all around the world, especially to China and India.
This fools fought Asia’s longest brutal civil war for decades. Now they are going to create a few more records. Perhaps first country in Asia to have starvation and lack of nutrition.