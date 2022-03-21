SJB decides to boycott All-Party Conference

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has decided to boycott the All-Party Conference on Wednesday.

SJB leader Sajith Premadasa and other party leaders in the alliance will not attend the conference at the Presidential Secretariat.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is to chair the conference to discuss proposals put forward by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

The National People’s Power led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake has also decided to boycott the conference.

Party leaders Wimal Weerawansa and Udaya Gammanpila as well as Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara have also decided to boycott the conference. (Colombo Gazette)