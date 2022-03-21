Retired doctor remanded over grenade in church granted bail

A retired doctor who had been in remand custody over the discovery of a grenade inside All Saints’ Church in Borella, was granted bail by the Colombo High Court today.

The doctor and two others had been in remand after the grenade was found inside the church on 11th January.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had earlier questioned the investigations saying it lacked transparency.

He alleged that the Police were not going behind the true culprits.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne had however defended the investigations.

The IGP said that the Borella Police had launched initial investigations and later the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) took over the probe. (Colombo Gazette)