Public block Baseline Road demanding kerosene

A number of people blocked the Baseline Road in Colombo today demanding kerosene from a fuel station in the area.

The situation got tensed when the Police attempted to clear the road for traffic.

The public stood across the road and blocked vehicles travelling between Borella and Dematagoda.

Some Police officers were seen attempting to push people aside resulting in a heated exchange.

Eventually the public moved and allowed vehicles to travel along the road. (Colombo Gazette)