Public block Baseline Road demanding kerosene

A number of people blocked the Baseline Road in Colombo today demanding kerosene from a fuel station in the area.
The situation got tensed when the Police attempted to clear the road for traffic.
The public stood across the road and blocked vehicles travelling between Borella and Dematagoda.
Some Police officers were seen attempting to push people aside resulting in a heated exchange.
Eventually the public moved and allowed vehicles to travel along the road. (Colombo Gazette)
“Possibility of electricity charges increasing by 500% – State Minister” – Azzam Ameen.
This kind of passing the burden of the incompetent governance can’t be tolerated anymore…
These criminals need to be held accountable for destroying our economy with their mismanagement while profiting off the suffering and deaths of the citizenry…
If the Sri Lankan legal system is unwilling or unable to prosecute them send them to the ICC (International Criminal Court)