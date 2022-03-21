Fuel crisis leads to murder at Nittambuwa petrol shed

The fuel crisis has led to murder at a petrol shed in Nittambuwa.

The Police said that a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed following an argument with a three-wheel driver at the fuel station.

The incident had taken place as they were waiting to pump fuel at the Horagolla fuel station in Nittambuwa.

The three-wheel driver had stabbed the motorcyclist during the argument.

Earlier, two people had died after collapsing at two other fuel stations while waiting to purchase petrol and kerosene.

The two people had collapsed after waiting for long hours in the fuel station in the extreme heat. (Colombo Gazette)