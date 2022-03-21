Diesel secured under credit line from India arrives in Colombo

A consignment of 35,000 metric tonnes of diesel secured by Sri Lanka under a credit line from India, arrived in Colombo today.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said that unloading of the diesel shipment had commenced this morning.

India and Sri Lanka last week signed a US$ 1 billion credit line deal.

The agreement was signed during the visit to New Delhi by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

“Neighborhood first. India stands with Sri Lanka. US$ 1 billion credit line signed for supply of essential commodities. Key element of the package of support extended by India,” Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar had tweeted.

The 1 billion USD line of credit is to purchase essential items, which is part of the four-pillar bilateral economic cooperation concept between Sri Lanka and India. (Colombo Gazette)