CWC withdraws from talks with GR on economic crisis

The Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) has decided to withdraw from talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to discuss the economic crisis in the country.

CWC sources told Colombo Gazette that the CWC leadership led by State Minister Jeevan Thondaman has informed the Presidential Secretariat it will not attend the All-Party talks on Wednesday.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has also decided to boycott the All-Party Conference on Wednesday.

SJB leader Sajith Premadasa and other party leaders in the alliance will not attend the conference at the Presidential Secretariat.

The National People’s Power led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake has also decided to boycott the conference.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is to chair the conference to discuss proposals put forward by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party to resolve the crisis. (Colombo Gazette)