Another man dies while standing in queue at fuel station

Another man has died while standing in a queue at a fuel station in Mirigama.

The Police said that the 76-year-old man had collapsed while standing in the queue.

He was reported dead on admission to hospital.

This is the third such incident reported within the space of three days.

Earlier, two people had died after collapsing at two other fuel stations while waiting to purchase petrol and kerosene.

The two people had collapsed after waiting for long hours in the fuel station in the extreme heat.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed following an argument with a three-wheel driver at a fuel station.

Long queues continue to be seen at fuel stations across the country. (Colombo Gazette)