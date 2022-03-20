Second man dies while standing in a fuel queue

A second man has died while standing in a queue to purchase fuel.

The latest victim had died while standing at a petrol station n Kadawatha.

The 70-year-old man had been standing next to his three-wheeler when he collapsed and was reported dead on admission to hospital.

Yesterday a 70-year-old man had died while waiting in a queue to purchase kerosene in Kandy.

The man had been standing in the queue in the hot sun to purchase kerosene.

He had reportedly been standing at a fuel station and collapsed.

The Police said that the man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on admission to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)