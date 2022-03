Former Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital today.

The Prisons Department said that Ramanayake was admitted to the orthopaedic clinic of the hospital.

Ramanayake is currently serving a jail term after being found guilty of contempt of court.

The Supreme Court had in January 2021 sentenced Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court. (Colombo Gazette)