Prime Minister’s Jaffna visit marred by protest

By Easwaran Rutnam

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s Jaffna visit was marred by a protest staged by families of the missing today.

A number of people, mostly women had attempted to protest along the route the Prime Minister’s motorcade was to travel in Madduvil.

However, the Police stopped the bus that the families of the missing had arrived in and prevented the protesters from disembarking.

Subsequently, the Police allowed the people to step out of the vehicle but blocked them from going towards the area the Prime Minister was.

The families of the missing protested on the street and even set fire to a banner of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event in Jaffna, the Prime Minister said that his Government had done all it can to give back everything, except the lives lost during the war.

He said that what can be seen now in the North could not be seen soon after the war.

The Prime Minister said that his Government ensured the people in Jaffna got freedom. (Colombo Gazette)

Pictures courtesy Kumanan Kana