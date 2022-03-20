Price of a cup of milk tea increased to Rs. 100

The price of a cup of milk tea has been increased to Rs. 100 with effect from today.

The All-Island Restaurant Owners’ Association said that the price of a cup of milk tea has been increased as a result of the increase in the price of sugar and milk powder.

National Organiser of All Ceylon Restaurant Owners Association, Asela Sampath, said that the cost will not be increased for another year.

He also said that restaurant owners have been told to ensure they provide the public with a good cup of tea.

Asela Sampath said that any restaurant found to be providing poor quality tea, will face legal action. (Colombo Gazette)