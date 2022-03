Laugfs Gas PLC, has increased the price of domestic gas with effect from today.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg domestic gas cylinder has been increased to Rs. 4,199 and a 5kg cylinder to Rs. 1,680.

Laugfs Gas PLC said that the price of a 2kg cylinder has been increased to Rs. 672.

The price increase comes even as Sri Lanka continues to face a shortage of gas in the market.

The shortage has been created owing to the forex crisis in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)