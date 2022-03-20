Indonesia and Sri Lanka to further strengthen bilateral relations

Indonesia and Sri Lanka are to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dewi Gustina Tobing held talks with Foreign Secretary, Prof. Jayanath Colombage, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“At the meeting, the Indonesian Ambassador and Prof. Colombage agreed to explore potential cooperation to strengthen further bilateral relations between the two countries and on regional and international fora,” Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Colombo,Heru Prayitno said.

Ambassador Dewi and Prof. Colombage also shared information on the historical ties between Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

The Ambassador further noted various opportunities for cooperation with Sri Lanka, considering that Indonesia is rich in natural resources by producing processed industry, semi-finished goods, near-finished and finished goods beneficial to Sri Lanka.

In addition, Ambassador Dewi updated the Foreign Secretary on the process to commence the Indonesia-Sri Lanka Preferential Trade Agreement (ISL-PTA) negotiations discussed with the Sri Lankan Minister of Trade, Bandula Gunawardane.

“The negotiations are important in intensifying cooperation between Indonesia and Sri Lanka, especially in the economic sectors, including trade and industry,” Ambassador Dewi said.

At the meeting, they also discussed the 70th anniversary of Indonesia-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations and the plan to hold the 3rd Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation. (Colombo Gazette)