HUTCH launches the ‘HARICane promotion’ with HARI prizes

HUTCH, the country’s fast growing choice for mobile communication services launched their mega recharge promotion with specially selected giveaways that are very helpful for this challenging economic times. The promotion titled “Hutch HARIcane’ gives all Hutch customers a chance to win prizes on every Rs 100 or more Hutch recharge transaction they do.

The promotion features a grand prize of a Mahindra Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and weekly prizes of Yamaha Generators, Rhoda Smart Electric Bikes, Samsung 5G Ready smartphones, Samsung Smart Watches, Airpods and Battery-backed WI-FI Routers all of which will be given away over the period of next 8 weeks.

The prizes such as the power generators, the electric smart bikes and battery-banked Wifi routers in particular are all aimed at easing the lives of people amidst challenges today, either at their home or business. The electric smart bikes for instance provide upto 60Km of run in a 4hour charge, the generators are petrol operated which are little easier accessible than other fuel, whilst the battery banked WiFi-routers can keep work or study going uninterrupted for upto 6 hours during a power cut. The grand prize Brand New Mahindra SUV also is offered at a time where vehicles prices are at an alltime premium and brand new vehicles are very few in the market.

The HUTCH HARICane program is a ‘zero-fee’ program for all Hutch customers as a means to afford them an opportunity ease their lives through the Hutch recharges they regularly do anyway. Every Rs 100 or more recharge transaction will receive a winning entry, so the more entries, the greater the probability of winning.

As the new go-to telecom provider offering a high-quality broadband network experience since merging of the former Etisalat operation, and the roll-out of a first class nationwide 4G network, continuing in tandem to offering smart economical packages in the market, HUTCH pursues its journey to make positive and hopeful changes to people’s lives, the core value of Hutch.