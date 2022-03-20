Dialog Fibre Connects Ariyana Resort Apartments, Athurugiya

Dialog Enterprise, the corporate ICT solutions arm of Dialog Axiata PLC, joined hands with renowned developer, Home Lands Skyline to connect Ariyana Resort Apartments – Athurugiriya, Sri Lanka’s first resort apartment complex, to Dialog Fibre’s state-of-the-art, optic, Fibre-based Broadband network.

“Sri Lanka’s dynamic real estate market is expanding rapidly, offering a growing selection of world-class residential and commercial developments. At Dialog Enterprise, we have had the privilege of partnering with a vast cross-section of these premier developments. As the nation’s leading ICT solutions provider, we are committed to empowering them with the right technology and connectivity solutions. In line with this, we are delighted to welcome Home Lands Skyline’s Ariyana Resort Apartments – Athurugiriya to the Dialog Fibre network. We invite the project’s residents to experience the true power of the internet with our reliable, ultrafast internet connections,” said Navin Pieris, Group Chief Officer – Dialog Enterprise.

“Offering 344 apartments with 50+ amenities and over 80% open area, the Ariyana Resort Apartments – Athurugiriya seek to make resort style living an everyday reality for our discerning clients. We are well aware of the indispensable role played by the internet in all our lives today and we wanted to ensure that the entire complex – all 344 apartments as well as the common areas – have access to reliable, high speed internet connectivity. Dialog Fibre from Dialog Enterprise was a clear choice, given the strength of the network and the vast number of large-scale developments that are being served by it already.” said, Nalin Herath, Chairman Homelands Group of Companies.

Ariyana Resort Apartments – Athurugiya joins an ever-expanding list of high-rise residential complexes, mega housing developments, shopping malls, hotels, office complexes, industrial parks, etc. around the island to come aboard the Dialog Fibre network. This is largely driven by Dialog Enterprise’s commitment to understanding the requirements of each project by working hand-in-hand with developers and promoters from an early stage. This has enabled Dialog Enterprise to develop and deliver tailor-made optic-fibre based internet connectivity solutions that address their unique needs.

With ultrafast internet connectivity from Dialog Fibre, residents of Ariyana Resort Apartments – Athurugiriya will now have access to a seamless internet experience with low latency and high performance at gigabit speeds within their homes and in all key common spaces. Offering access to a wide range of services including Broadband Internet, Wi-Fi and IPTV, this is set to enable them to get more out of the internet in their personal and professional lives. The network also makes it possible for developers and residents to avail themselves of the convenience and security offered by smart building and home management systems.