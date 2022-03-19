Tamil Nadu Police hunt for missing Sri Lankan man

The Tamil Nadu Police have been alerted to look for a man reported missing in Sri Lanka along with his boat after an abandoned vessel was found along the shore at Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district.

The Hindu quoted Police sources as saying that the man who was reported missing from Killinochi could have entered Tamil Nadu after the Sri Lankan boat was found abandoned.

Though the details of the man and his antecedents were not shared, senior police officers and coastal security agencies were put on alert to gear up their intelligence machinery and search for the person, the sources said. (Colombo Gazette)