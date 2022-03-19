Sapugaskanda oil refinery to temporarily halt operations

Operations of the Sapugaskanda oil refinery will be temporarily suspended from tomorrow (Sunday).

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said that operations at the Sapugaskanda oil refinery will be halted as there is no crude oil to refine.

The Sapugaskanda oil refinery had been shut a number of times over the past few months owing to the fuel and dollar crisis. (Colombo Gazette)

